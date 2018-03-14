Macy’s,Container Store relocating within Cherry Creek mall

DENVER – Macy’s Furniture Gallery and The Container Store will be moving from the west side to the east side of the Cherry Creek Shopping Center mall, freeing up space for future development.

Business Den reports that according to city building permits, the two stores will move into a building that had been occupied by Safeway and Rite Aid.

Macy’s Furniture and The Container Store have been the two largest tenants on the west side of the mall since Bed Bath & Beyond closed its store in November. The pending relocation will leave only Boulder Running Co. and two restaurants – BRIO Tuscan Grille and Elway’s Cherry Creek – on the west side.