Boulder-based InspiringApps opens office in Austin

BOULDER — InspiringApps, a Boulder-based mobile app design and development company, is opening an office in Austin, Texas.

“As we considered potential locations for expansion, Austin quickly rose to the top of our list,” Brad Weber, president and CEO of InspiringApps, said in a prepared statement. “The vibrant entrepreneurial, startup, and tech community is energizing, and the University of Texas fosters a culture of learning. In many ways, Austin shares the innovative, communal atmosphere of Boulder that we love.”

InspiringApps said it is also looking forward to being near Houston and Dallas by locating in Austin, as both are home to major Fortune 500 companies.

“While technology already enables us to work with clients from across the nation, we are excited to be in closer proximity to other industry hubs,” Weber said. “We currently enjoy working with a range of clients, from start-ups to some of the world’s largest companies, and we expect that our new office in Austin will enable us to maintain that mix.”