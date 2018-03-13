Shimano donates $100,000 worth of gear to Commuting Solutions

LOUISVILLE — Commuting Solutions, a Louisville-based nonprofit, has received $100,000 worth of swag from Shimano North American Bicycle Inc..

It is the largest donation received by the nonprofit that is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

The donation will support Commuting Solutions’ anniversary celebration as it continues to encourage community members to participate in commuting options.

Commuting Solutions announced the donation during its quarterly membership meeting on Tuesday. It also kicked off its 20th anniversary by giving away Shimano products to 10 attendees during the meeting.

“At Commuting Solutions, we want to thank Shimano for providing us with the opportunity to celebrate our 20th anniversary in style,” David Driscoll, board chairman of Commuting Solutions, said in a prepared statement. “Throughout the year, we are excited to be able to give away Shimano product to our commuters, members and partners that have played an important role in the transportation progress in our region.”

Elliot Mueller, product manager of Shimano’s lifestyle gear division, said the company’s mission is “to promote health and happiness through the enjoyment of nature and the world around us.”

Due to the unexpected size of the donation, Commuting Solutions wants community members to submit creative ideas for how to best use the Shimano swag. Members are encouraged to include a brief description about their giveaway idea and how their concept encourages smart commute options in the northwest metro region.

Members of the community can submit their ideas by emailing Commuting Solutions at info@commutingsolutions.org. Submissions are due by Friday, March 30.