Madwire leases 102,000 square feet in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS – Madwire, a marketing and software firm, has leased 102,000 square feet of office space at 3405 S. Timberline Road in Fort Collins.

The Colorado Real Estate Journal reports that the company has 500 employees and expects to grow to 1,200 employees in the next three years as demand for the company’s services increases.

Madwire will maintain its current office at 3420 E. Harmony Road, the Journal reported.

Peter Kast and Pete Kelly of CBRE represented the landlord, 2001 Danfield LLC, in the lease.