Alterra Mountain Co. plans half-billion dollars of improvements

DENVER – Alterra Mountain Co. is planning to spend more than half a billion dollars over the next five years, spending $130 million for winter 2018/2019.

Denver-based Alterra Mountain Co., created in 2017, is comprised of 12 mountain destinations spread throughout five states and three Canadian provinces: Steamboat and Winter Park Resort in Colorado; Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain and Big Bear Mountain Resort in California; Stratton in Vermont; Snowshoe in West Virginia; Tremblant in Quebec, Blue Mountain in Ontario; Deer Valley Resort in Utah; and CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures in British Columbia.

The $555 million budgeted improvements will be invested broadly to elevate the guest experience and introduce innovation and technology through new chairlifts and gondolas, snowmaking, food and beverage offerings, base areas development and access, and new adventurous summer experiences. Additional capital improvement projects will be announced in the fall.