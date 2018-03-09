Median home prices climb in Fort Collins, Greeley/Evans markets

LOVELAND — Median prices of single-family homes in the Fort Collins and Greeley/Evans markets increased in February compared with the previous month, while prices in four other markets in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley declined from month to month, according to a report released Friday by Loveland-based Information Real Estates Services Inc., a multiple-listing service.

The median price in Fort Collins increased from $375,000 in January to $400,000 in February. There were 159 sales on 492 listings with an average time on market of 76 days. In Greeley/Evans, the median price for February was $295,000, up from $264,000 in January. There were 113 homes sold from 199 listings with an average of 51 days on the market.

Median prices in Boulder, Longmont, Loveland/Berthoud and Estes Park declined in February compared with January sales.

The median price in Boulder dropped to $847,000 from $950,000. There were 40 sales from 118 listings with an average time on the market of 61 days.

In Longmont, the median price declined to $420,000 from $440,000. Sixty-one homes were sold from 128 listings with an average time on the market of 65 days.

The median price in the Loveland/Berthoud market dropped in February to $385,815 from $399,500 in January. There were 96 sales from 417 listings with an average time on the market of 93 days.

In Estes Park, the median price declined to $459,000 in February from $469,500 in January. There were 17 home sales from 103 listings with an average time on the market of 97 days.