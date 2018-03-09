Health-care summit scheduled for April 4

FORT COLLINS — The Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce will host the Health Care in Your Future Summit beginning at 7 a.m. on April 4th at the Embassy Suites, 4705 Clydesdale Parkway in Loveland. Following the summit, a health-care job fair will be held from 12 noon to 3 p.m., to bring health-care employers and potential employees together.

The summit, now in its seventh year, will provide members of the business community with the opportunity to learn about changes in the health-care industry and how it will impact their companies, employees and families. The goal is to engage the business community with discussions on developments in health care, an outlook on the health-care industry in the region, and actions that could strengthen our local health-care sector.

The job fair is co-sponsored by the Larimer County Workforce Center, Employment Services of Weld County, and the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with the Health Sector Partnership. To register a company for the job fair, visit: https://form.jotform.com/LarimerCounty/health-business.

Individual ticket prices to attend the summit are $50 per person for chamber members and $60 per person for nonmembers. A table of 10 people is $500. Tickets are now on sale at, FortCollinsChamber.com or by calling 970-482-3746.

The event agenda, job fair employer registration, and health-care resources can be found at nocohealthcaresummit.com.