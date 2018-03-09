FoCo businessman receives international award for nonprofit

SEOUL, South Korea — A Fort Collins businessman was recognized at the 2018 Global Business & Interfaith Peace Symposium and Awards in South Korea.

Steve Hitz received the youth leadership medal for his work as co-founder of Launching Leaders Worldwide Inc., a nonprofit that provides personal development and leadership experience to young people. Launching Leaders offers a book and online course to connect participants of different nationalities and cultures through interactive dialogue and projects.

“We live in a time when the rising generations are now the largest percentage of the human population,” Hitz said. “Launching Leaders Worldwide is focused on celebrating these generations and inviting them to connect principle-based learning with their individual faith. We desire to come alongside the new generations, not push from behind.”

Hitz is also the former founder and CEO of U.S. Reports, based in Fort Collins. Other CEO and former CEO recipients represented companies such as Dell and Ernst and Young. Addresses were made by the former Secretary-General of the United Nations, Ban Ki-moon, and former Prime Minister of Japan, Yukio Hatoyama, among others.