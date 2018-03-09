BHP selects general contractor, architect for phase 2 of Red Oak Park

BOULDER — Boulder Housing Partners on Friday said it has selected Boulder-based Coburn Architecture to design and Denver-based Palace Construction Co. Inc. to construct the second phase of Red Oak Park, an affordable housing community in Boulder.

BHP, the city of Boulder’s housing authority, said the multifamily project will consist of approximately 40 affordable-housing units. It will be constructed on two vacant lots at 2637 and 2625 Valmont Road, near the northeast corner of Valmont and Folsom roads. Preliminary work on the second phase began in September, and construction is expected to begin in February 2019.

The first phase of the project was completed in 2011 and consists of 59 duplexes, triplexes, single-family homes and a community center.

The second phase of Red Oak Park will use Enterprise Green Communities design criteria and will be evaluated using the city of Boulder’s Green Points Program. Palace Construction has experience developing projects with eco-friendly features, including The Fruitdale Lofts and Northfield at Stapleton.

“Like much of the nation, Boulder is facing housing affordability challenges,” said Jeremy Durham, executive director of BHP. “This project will result in new, permanently affordable housing to serve current and future Boulder county residents. We believe we have an excellent team with Palace Construction and Coburn Architecture, and look forward to engaging with neighbors and the City to expand the welcoming Red Oak Park community.”