Visit Greeley wins grant to launch tourism ad campaign

GREELEY — Visit Greeley soon will launch a tourism campaign to include the entirety of Weld County, using state grant money given to increase tourism in areas affected by the 2013 floods.

The $100,000 grant comes from the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade and is in response to communities still feeling the effects of the 2013 floods. The grant’s purpose is to help impacted communities boost tourism.

Visit Greeley, an arm of the Greeley Chamber of Commerce, applied for the grant to be inclusive of the many towns in Weld County whose tourism has been hurt since the flood and won $100,000, which will go to launching a social-media advertising campaign for tourism in Weld County.

“The campaign shows that you’ve gotta be in Weld County, it’s the place to come,” said Amy Dugan, director of Visit Greeley, which is spearheading the campaign.

Dugan said that Bruen Media, a firm based in Greeley, will handle the campaign, which will be largely through social media and video.

“We’ve had so many conversations about print ads and billboards, but we needed a way that was measurable, that shows clicks and impressions,” Dugan said. “Social media is the topic of the day, and we’ve done so little across the board in Weld County, that now seems like a good time to go after this new approach when talking about Weld County. “

Sarah MacQuiddy, president of the Greeley Chamber of Commerce, said that with the grant money now distributed and the marketing firm selected, the campaign is ready to move forward “full speed ahead.”

Ads will begin appearing at the end of the month.

“This is an amazing collaboration in Weld County,” MacQuiddy said. “Visit Greeley is really excited to take the lead on it.”