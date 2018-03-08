McDeviit promoted to CEO at nonprofit Bridge House

BOULDER — Isabel McDeviit has been promoted to CEO of the Bridge House, a nonprofit in Boulder that provide opportunities for homeless men and women to improve their lives.

McDeviit has been the organization’s executive director since 2012. Bridge House is seeking candidates for filling a chief operating officer role.

Bridge House programs include Ready to Work, Community Table Kitchen and Path to Home.

Bridge House is expanding its Ready to Work model to Aurora, and possibly other locations.

The Ready to Work program has a house in Boulder in which individuals live for one year while working, participating in case-management, financial-management and vocational development as a condition of residency.

The Community Table Kitchen program consists of a commercial kitchen where up to 18 people in the Ready to Work program learn skills they need to transition into a mainstream kitchen job. The kitchen provides more than 100,000 meals each year to the homeless and working poor.

The Path to Home program combines shelter and case-management and resource-center services in one location.