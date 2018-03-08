DMC Global posts $18.9 million loss in 2017

BOULDER — DMC Global Inc. (Nasdaq: BOOM) on Thursday reported a net loss of $18.9 million, or $1.31 per diluted share, in 2017, compared with a net loss of $6.5 million, or 46 cents per diluted share, in 2016.

Most of the loss came in the third quarter when DMC recorded a goodwill impairment charge of $17 million as a result of revising long-term sales forecasts that were not materializing.

The Boulder-based company operates in two sectors: industrial infrastructure, and oilfield products and services.

The industrial infrastructure sector is served by DMC’s NobelClad business, which manufactures explosion-welded clad metal plates used to make equipment. The oilfield products and services sector is served by DynaEnergetics, which makes and markets explosive components and systems used to perforate oil and gas wells.

For the year, DMC Global generated sales of $192.8 million, up 22 percent from $158.6 million in 2016. For the fourth quarter, sales were $54.5 million, a 4 percent increase compared with the third quarter of 2017 and an increase of 36 percent compared with the fourth quarter of 2016.

DynaEnergetics has been incurring expenses. It has added assembly lines at its plant in Mount Braddock, Penn. It is installing an automated detonator assembly line at its plant in Troisdorf, Germany, doubling production capacity. And it is building a 74,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly and administrative space on DynaEnergetics’ manufacturing campus in Blum, Texas.

DMC recorded a $3.8 million fourth-quarter restructuring charge, which relates to a previously announced consolidation of European manufacturing facilities at NobelClad. Also, expenses increased during 2017 compared with 2016 for general and administrative efforts, and sales and distribution.