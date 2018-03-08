TB Group in Berthoud shifts to employee ownership

BERTHOUD — TB Group, a landscape architecture and planning firm located on Mountain Avenue in Berthoud, is now 100 percent employee-owned.

The company finalized the plan in early January. TB Group, also known as The Birdsall Group, LLC has provided planning and landscape architectural services to a select group of clients since 2001.

Jim Birdsall, the founder of the company, said in an announcement that employee ownership became an obvious choice due to the company culture and shared set of values among its key project managers. “TBG has enjoyed a highly collaborative and creative work environment and the idea to pursue an Employee Ownership Plan was a perfect fit,” Birdsall said. “One of the primary benefits of an employee-owned company is that it rewards our excellent employees for their hard work and gives them pride of ownership.”

Birdsall also said that an acquisition by a company’s employees provides a strong incentive for employees to stay on board, which contributes to overall stability of the company. “All this contributes to an even better experience for the customer as well,” he said. The new partners in TB Group are Cathy Mathis, Mike Walker, Kristin Turner, Jim Doyle and Aaron Olson.