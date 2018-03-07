Otter ventures outdoors for next innovation

FORT COLLINS — Otter Products LLC applied the technology of the phone case to coolers and tumblers to appeal to Colorado’s rugged outdoor enthusiasts — and to bring the company back to its roots.

Otter, makers of OtterBox, sells hard-side and soft-side coolers, elevation tumblers and other products applying some of the design and product manufacturing techniques developed from its smartphone, tablet and e-reader cases.

“For us, this is a very natural evolution of the OtterBox brand,” said Kristen Tatti, communications manager for Otterbox, a startup founded in 1998 in Fort Collins. “We really perfected the process of developing the smart phone case. We wanted to challenge ourselves and see what’s next for the brand.”

OtterBox’s first product wasn’t a phone case but a DryBox, a hard plastic, ruggedized, waterproof container used to store gear — it was able to float and remain sealed shut to keep valuables safe. Consumers started using the DryBox to protect their Personal Digital Assistant, or PDA, devices, but when they opened the lid, the devices were exposed to the elements.

In the mid-2000s, OtterBox applied the feedback about the exposure to develop a DryBox with an integrated membrane on top with a clear screen, allowing consumers to physically use their PDAs through the cases. The company evolved the phone cases with the popularity of mobile devices from the BlackBerry to the smartphone, continually honing the features of the product, Tatti said.

Curt Richardson, founder of OtterBox and chief visionary officer, challenged the staff to come up with another product after perfecting the phone cases and cases for other digital devices. The company’s leadership team and product developers and engineers decided to take the company back to its roots with coolers suitable for hardcore outdoor uses, such as a week of hunting or a daytime outing on a hike or at a sporting event.

“We really see the outdoors for everybody, and we want to make products that are welcoming for everybody,” Tatti said. “Getting back to the rugged outdoor environment made sense for us because that’s where we came from.”

In May 2017, OtterBox launched its Venture line of premium rugged coolers that comes in three sizes, can hold ice for up to 14 days and has been drop tested for durability, both empty and full. The hard-sided coolers have a dry storage tray, separators to help with organization and a slanted interior bottom for draining. The coolers are injection molded from the same type of process used for the smartphone cases.

OtterBox followed in late January 2018 with the Trooper line of rugged soft-side coolers that keep ice for three days. The coolers have premium-grade thermal insulation, a heavy duty base to protect against abrasion and rushing rapids, and two-inch padded carrying straps that convert between shoulder- and backpack-carry styles.

Both the Venture and Trooper coolers include mounting systems for attaching accessories and latches designed to easily open and close using one hand. The latches also snap securely shut to indicate the cooler is closed.

Another of OtterBox’s product lines is the Elevation tumbler, launched in May 2017, a stainless steel, copper-lined drinkware line that comes in 10, 20 and 64-ounce sizes with a temperature-retention and sweat-resistant design. The tumbler is intended for both outdoor and home uses.

“They’re very durable and can withstand hard uses,” Tatti said. “They will keep hot liquids hot and cold liquids cold for an extended amount of time.”

The outdoor products are distributed through outdoor retailers like REI, Cabela’s, Scheels All Sports and Jax Mercantile. They also can be found at farm and ranch suppliers, hardware stores, large retail chains like Walmart, Target, Best Buy and Costco, and liquor and kitchen supplies stores. A few coffee and ice cream shops are carrying the tumblers.

“They’re high-end. They’re a very rugged product. It really appeals to multiple customers whether they’re going hunting or tailgating,” said Ryan Sawyer, account director for OtterBox outdoor products.

Customers like how the outdoor products behave similarly to the phone cases, Sawyer said.

“It spills over into all of our products. It’s going to be rugged and last,” Sawyer said “That’s what people expect from the brand.”

The coolers are different from what is currently offered in the marketplace by coming in a range of sizes and accessories, Sawyer said.

“The product itself is modularized. It allows the customer to build it to see how they fit based on their activities,” Sawyer said. “It makes it a much more versatile product.”

The coolers and tumblers so far have had strong sales in their entry into the marketplace, Tatti said.

“The products have been performing amazingly,” Tatti said. “Even though we started in the outdoor market, these are totally new product lines for us. … This is just a start for us. We have a really robust product roadmap. We’re just excited to keep innovating and growing.”