Info session tonight for course on creating business plan

GREELEY — Registration is open for the 2018 Leading Edge Strategic Planning Program that will be presented in Greeley by the East Colorado Small Business Development Center.

The program is a 10-week course to provide entrepreneurs with a better understanding of starting and operating a small business. The course will be on Wednesdays from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. starting March 21 and ending May 23.

Cost to attend the class is $329 per person, $99 per additional business member.

A free information session for the program will be from 5:30 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, March 7, at 800 17th St. in the University of Northern Colorado’s Kepner Hall, room 1045.

The program is designed to help entrepreneurs develop a clear vision for a business, network with and learn from other entrepreneurs, discover tools and resources to help complete a business plan, receive one-on-one consulting support and meet potential lenders who will discuss funding options.

Registration can be made online at www.EastColoradoSBDC.com/Training/Seminars

The Colorado SBDC Network is funded in part through the U.S. Small Business Administration. Sponsors for this program are the UNC Monfort College of Business and the UNC Bizhub Collaborative.