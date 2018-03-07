Aimco breaks ground on 226-unit apartment complex

BOULDER — Apartment Investment and Management Co. (NYSE: AIV), a real estate investment trust based in Denver, has broken ground on Parc Mosaic, a 226-unit apartment complex in Boulder.

Parc Mosaic is being built at 1550 Eisenhower Blvd., the site of the former Eastpointe Apartments Homes, which Aimco has owned since 2014. The apartment complex is expected to be completed in mid-2019.

Parc Mosaic is designed to meet LEED certification standards. The developer will incorporate drought-resistant landscaping to conserve water, minimize the carbon footprint during construction by diverting 65 percent of waste, and reducing the heat island effect by 90 percent by preserving trees and placing parking underground.

Parc Mosaic will offer efficiencies, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and penthouses and the choice of 12 different floor plans. The complex will feature a rock-climbing wall, indoor/outdoor pool with lap lanes, fitness center and secure bicycle and ski storage.

To connect residents to their natural surroundings, Parc Mosaic will offer 10 outdoor rooms, including the great lawn, sculpture garden, Zen garden and open-air kitchen. There also will be a common rooftop terrace with unobstructed views of the Flatirons.

Interiors will feature contemporary kitchens with plank flooring, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Apartments will include private terraces or balconies and some will have mountain views.

Aimco began the planning process for the apartments in 2016.

In addition to Parc Mosaic, Aimco owns and manages two market-rate communities in Boulder — Boulder Creek and Meadow Creek — and one affordable community, San Juan del Centro.