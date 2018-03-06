NAR research director to keynote inaugural NOCO Real Estate Summit

LOVELAND — The director of research for the National Association of Realtors will keynote the breakfast at the inaugural Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit on March 27.

Jessica Lautz, managing director of research and communication for NAR, will examine multiple real estate trends gleaned through her research, but especially the impact of increasing home prices on buyers and sellers.

Sponsored Content

Using Business as a Force for Good

Real estate can be a force for good, and that’s exactly what real estate developer, Brinkman, is trying to do with their recent achievement of B Corp Certification. After over a year of rigorous testing of their social and environmental practices, Brinkman earned certification last week. Read More

Lautz, who began at NAR in 2007, spends much of her time reviewing demographic trends and how they impact the real estate industry. For example, she examines shifts in housing preferences and generational trends and their effect on the marketplace.

Lautz authors annual consumer studies, including the Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers, Investment and Vacation Home Buyer’s Survey, and the Remodeling Impact series.

She is a graduate of American University’s Master’s of Public Policy program and has undergraduate degrees in political science and law and justice from Central Washington University.

Her presentation will be during the real estate summit’s breakfast session at 7 a.m. Other sessions during the day-long summit will include residential and commercial real estate forecasts, a look at every major commercial development underway in Northern Colorado and a session on technology tools for Realtors. Top executives in the region will be recognized during the Icons of Real Estate session and they will be asked to share their secrets.

VanEd continuing-education credits are available for Realtors who need to complete their required annual training.

Registration information can be found here.