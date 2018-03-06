Elevations Credit Union Opens Its Doors in Midtown Fort Collins

Midtown Fort Collins continues to experience a resurgence as new businesses open in this vibrant area and substantial effort contributes to its revitalization and growth. One new business that’s opened its doors recently is Elevations Credit Union at 2025 S College Ave. This is the second Fort Collins branch for the member-owned not-for-profit financial institution, which opened its first Fort Collins location on Harmony Road in 2015. <br>

The Midtown branch is home to Elevations’ local business banking team, which is focused on providing a consultative approach to make business banking easy. To serve all banking needs, the branch also has commercial lenders, mortgage loan officers, wealth management advisors and financial solutions guides. After-hours, the branch serves as a community meeting place for financial seminars and business networking events.<br>

The Neenan Company served as the design-build partner for the 4,900-square-foot Midtown branch, which has a modern design including interior finishes made of sustainable materials and local Fort Collins artwork. It is the first free-standing Elevations branch in Fort Collins.<br>

Elevations has partnered up with numerous local organizations in Fort Collins, from educational programs for youth to philanthropic support of local nonprofits like Neighbor to Neighbor and Realities for Children. And to celebrate the grand opening of the Fort Collins Midtown branch, Elevations has committed up to $2,500 to Project Smile and Healing Warriors. From now until March 31, 2018, Elevations will donate $25 for everyone who stops by the branch, $50 for every new account or loan opened at the branch, and matching funds for any additional donations made at the branch.<br>

In January, the branch teamed up with 16 Midtown businesses to host a scavenger hunt. Two grand prize winners were announced at the branch’s grand opening event on February 10, 2018. Stay tuned for more as Elevations Credit Union continues to give back to the Fort Collins community.<br>

Elevations Credit Union is a member-owned not-for-profit financial institution serving Colorado’s Front Range. For more information on Elevations Credit Union’s plans for Fort Collins, visit elevationscu.com/fort-collins.