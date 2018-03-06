Biodesix adds on to its Series G round, refinances for $23M

BOULDER — Biodesix Inc., a molecular diagnostics company that makes blood-based diagnostic tests for oncology has added onto its Series G preferred shares in a follow-on sale.

The Boulder-based company has also entered into a debt-refinancing agreement with Innovatus Capital Partners to provide a $23 million term loan.

The additional capital will be used for developing new blood-based tests for clinical use with immunotherapies. It will also go to expanding its offering of its VeriStrat and GeneStrat tests.

“We are pleased to add a new lender to our distinguished investor group,” David Brunel, CEO of Biodesix, said in a prepared statement. “Innovatus Capital Partners has significant expertise in healthcare and a strong record in the diagnostic space and we are proud to have their backing.”

Biodesix has also brought on Scott Hutton as chief operating officer. Prior to joining Biodesix, Hutton was vice president and general manager of Spectranetics.