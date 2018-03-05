UCHealth hospitals named in top 100 list

FORT COLLINS and LOVELAND — Two UCHealth hospitals, Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins and Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, have been named to the IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals list.

The IBM Watson list was formerly known as the Truven Health Analytics 100 Top Hospitals list. Poudre Valley has been on this list 12 times since 1993 and MCR was been on it twice.

Sponsored Content

Using Business as a Force for Good

Real estate can be a force for good, and that’s exactly what real estate developer, Brinkman, is trying to do with their recent achievement of B Corp Certification. After over a year of rigorous testing of their social and environmental practices, Brinkman earned certification last week. Read More

The press release from IBM Watson Health can be found here.

This annual study highlights the best-performing hospitals based on a scorecard of clinical, operational and patient satisfaction metrics and data.

Overall, the Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals study found that the top-performing hospitals in the country achieved better risk-adjusted outcomes while maintaining both a lower average cost per beneficiary and higher profit margin than non-winning peer group hospitals, according to information provided by IBM Watson. Winning hospitals had survival rates 26 percentage points higher than non-winning peer hospitals, fewer complications and infections, shorter lengths of stay, shorter emergency department wait times, lower inpatient expenses, higher profit margins and higher patient satisfaction.

Other Colorado hospitals cited in the study results were:

UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora, Rose Medical Center in Denver and St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco.