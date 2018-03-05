Boulder natural-products brands expand nationally, internationally

BOULDER — 1908 Brands, parent company to several natural products, is expanding its distribution across the United States and Canada.

Boulder Clean, 1908’s natural cleaners, will have its liquid dish soap, dishwasher-detergent packs, all-purpose cleaner and foaming bathroom cleaner available at 1,400 Kroger locations.

Boulder Clean will also be available in Canada, with its dish, laundry and surface cleaners available at 400 Loblaw’s stores. The expansion marks Boulder Clean’s first international shelf debut, and it will represent about 30 percent to 50 percent of the natural-cleaning market at Loblaw, with 14 products available.

Schultz’s Gourmet Family Recipes, which makes hot and barbecue sauces, will be available at 1,800 Walmart stores nationally with additional regional distribution. Spicy Original, Sweet Heat and Green Chili Lime sauces will be available across the country, with regional distribution of Sweet Hickory, Tangy Mustard, Spicy Mesquite and Original BBQ sauces.

Thrive Tribe, 1908’s paleo-friendly snacks, is expanding to three Costco regions, including all Colorado Costcos. The Vanilla Almond Thrive Tribe Bites will be available in 18-ounce bags in Colorado locations, as well at select locations in the Northeast and San Francisco Bay Area.