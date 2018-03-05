Home » Industry News » Entrepreneurs / Small Business

Boulder County Business Hall of Fame selects Class of 2018

By BizWest Staff — 

LONGMONT —The Boulder County Business Hall of Fame has selected its Class of 2018.

The inductees will be honored at a  luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., April 25, at the Plaza Convention Center, 1850 Industrial Circle in Longmont.

This year’s inductees are:

  • David Bolduc, founder and owner, Boulder Book Store.
  • Gina Day and Diane Greenlee, co-owners, Boulder Beer Co.
  • Heidi Ganahl, founder, Camp Bowwow.
  • Dave Query, founder and chef, Big Red F.
  • Clair Volk, founder, Volk and Associates.
  • The Winter Family, founders and owners, Golden Transfer Co.

Tickets to the luncheon may be purchased by contacting Ashley Cawthorn at 970-232-3152, acawthorn@bizwest.com or click here.

To become a sponsor of the 2018 Boulder County Business Hall of Fame program and event, contact Nic Morse, 970-237-6338, or nmorse@bizwest.com.

 



 

