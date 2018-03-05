Assisted Living Locators launches in Northern Colorado

FORT COLLINS — Maureen Walker has opened an Assisted Living Locators franchise to serve Northern Colorado and the Cheyenne area. The franchise will help people find assisted-living options in the region.

The company provides its services — short- and long-term-care options, assisted living, independent living, in-home care, memory care — at no cost to senior citizens and their families. It will derive revenue from the fees paid by the assisted-living facilities per placement.

The company was established to help meet a growing need: Between 2010 and 2050, the number of seniors is expected to more than double.

“As a result of our growing senior population, many different options for care and housing are available, including in-home companion care, 55-plus, independent retirement, assisted living, memory care communities, and nursing homes,” Walker said in a prepared statement. “Seniors and their families need a trusted advisor to help them navigate what can be an overwhelming amount of information. We are also a resource for short-term respite care, emergency discharge, and out-of-town relocations.”

Assisted Living Locators will evaluate a senior’s needs and recommend a plan.

The company can be reached at 970-660-8898, or by visiting the website at www.NoCO.AssistedLivingLocators.com.