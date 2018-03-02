Stonebridge opens Residence Inn on Canyon in Boulder

BOULDER — Stonebridge Cos. of Denver on Thursday opened the 155-suite Residence Inn by Marriott in Boulder.

The hotel at 2550 Canyon Blvd. is a Marriott franchise owned and managed by Stonebridge.

The extended-stay hotel has studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom suites. They are equipped with a work desk, ergonomic chair and high-speed Internet access. Each suite has a fully-equipped kitchen with a coffee maker, microwave oven and residential-size appliances, and the hotel offers guests a free breakfast.

The hotel provides guests with more than 40 HD channels, interactive guide and streaming of Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Pandora and Crackle. It also offers a grocery delivery service, complimentary Wi-Fi, 24-hour onsite food and beverage market, dry-cleaning services and onsite guest laundry room.

The hotel also maintains a business library where guests can fax, copy and print materials. It provides guests with an indoor swimming pool with whirlpool spa, exercise room and has more than 1,000 square feet of meeting space to accommodate functions of up to 80 people.

Stonebridge first filed formal site-review plans for the hotel in 2013, originally planning 171 rooms. Construction began in 2015, the same year Stonebridge paid $4.35 million for the 1.65-acre parcel.