Seniors & Cell Phones

In 2012, the Pew Research Center found that 77% of older adults were using cell phones. A follow-up study completed in May 2017 shows updated information regarding smartphones:

“With smartphone ownership in the U.S. more than doubling in the past five years, Americans are embracing mobile technology at a rapid pace. And while adoption rates among seniors continue to trail those of the overall population, the share of adults ages 65 and up who own smartphones has risen 24 percentage points (from 18% to 42%) since 2013. Today, roughly half of older adults who own cellphones have some type of smartphone… up from just 23% in 2013.”

Today’s seniors are active, engaged and more tech-savvy than their grandchildren may imagine!

