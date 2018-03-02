PVH in FoCo, Good Sam in Lafayette make best hospitals list

DENVER — UCHealth’s Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins and SCL Health’s Good Samaritan Medical Center in Lafayette have been named to Healthgrades’ list of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for 2018.

Healthgrades, a Denver-based online resource for information about physicians and hospitals, on Friday released its America’s 50 and 100 Best Hospitals lists. The top 100 hospitals list represents the top 2 percent of hospitals in the nation. Healthgrades bases the list on clinical outcomes across the majority of common inpatient conditions and procedures, and the hospitals have sustained this performance for at least five consecutive years.

The Healthgrades analysis revealed that, on average, America’s Best Hospitals outperformed their peers in treating a core group of conditions that account for more than 80 percent of mortalities in areas evaluated, including heart attack, heart failure, pneumonia, respiratory failure, sepsis and stroke.

PVH is the only hospital in Colorado to receive all three of Healthgrades’ clinical excellence awards in orthopedics (joint replacement, orthopedic surgery and spine surgery).

Five hospitals in Colorado made the list, including UCHealth’s University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora. Lutheran Medical Center in Wheat Ridge and Saint Joseph Hospital in Denver were among the top 50 hospitals in the nation, representing the top 1 percent of hospitals.