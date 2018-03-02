Pedersen Toyota plans to double space in expansion

FORT COLLINS — Pedersen Toyota in Fort Collins will double the space of its dealership on South College Drive.

According to a report in the Coloradoan, the Toyota dealer will add more than 25,000 square feet to its building and is working on plans add a multi-level parking garage that would be used not only for inventory parking but also service functions. Expansion is to occur to the west of its existing facility and may be complete in about a year. Some of the expansion may occur in phases.