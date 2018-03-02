Longmont names Cornerstone Award winners

LONGMONT — Two financial service firms, a hospital and a mobile cannery were winners of the Longmont Economic Development Partnership’s annual Cornerstone Awards.

The partnership recognized the award winners during the Advance Longmont Economic Development Summit conducted this week. The Cornerstone Awards recognize contributions to the economic health of the community over the past year.

Sponsored Content

Using Business as a Force for Good

Real estate can be a force for good, and that’s exactly what real estate developer, Brinkman, is trying to do with their recent achievement of B Corp Certification. After over a year of rigorous testing of their social and environmental practices, Brinkman earned certification last week. Read More

The four 2018 Cornerstone winners are:

Primary Job Creator Award: BC Services — BC Services helps companies manage accounts receivable, from date of service through billing and collection.

Project of the Year Award: UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital — The new UCHealth hospital in Longmont spans 210,000 square feet. It includes 51 inpatient beds with room to expand to more than 100. It received the award because it represented the highest capital investment by a primary industry in 2017.

A Rising Star Award: MobileCanning Colorado — MobileCanning, founded in 2011, brings canning services to craft brewers. The service that this business supplies permits brewers to focus on producing beer while at the same time saving those same brewers the cost of leasing space for the canning function.

Startup Award: Scribworks — Scribworks was founded in Longmont in 2017. The company delivers cash and accrual financial forecasts to companies. Items such as deferred revenue, depreciation and prepaid expenses are automatically tracked while cash reporting is demonstrated on a daily basis. Scribworks was selected based on its high potential for growth.

Also presented was the annual Tom Brock award, which recognizes someone in the business community who demonstrates leadership in the tradition of the late Tom Brock, who engaged in public service and operated a highly regarded regional certified public accounting firm. This year’s winner was Roger Jurgens, a Longmont dentist active in the community.