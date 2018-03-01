Fort Collins chamber honors Thibedeau with Collins Award

FORT COLLINS — Gordan Thibedeau, the retired director of the Larimer County United Way, received the Collins Award Wednesday night, the highest honor given out by the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber held its 113th annual dinner Wednesday evening at the Hilton Fort Collins and honored key business leaders for their services with the Chamber. Thibedeau’s award recognizes his long-standing contribution to the community. During his tenure at the United Way, the agency adopted the Collective Impact model, successfully merged Fort Collins and Loveland United Ways, and collaborated to create Sister Mary Alice Murphy Center for Hope. He worked two decades at the United Way.

Other award winners Wednesday night were:

2017 Young Professional of the Year: James Yearling, deputy director of the Downtown Fort Collins Business Association.

2017 Volunteer of the Year: Kevin Unger, president and CEO of the two UCHealth hospitals in Northern Colorado, Poudre Valley Hospital and Medical Center of the Rockies.

2017 Chair: Lucia Liley, a Fort Collins attorney. She chaired the chamber board in 2017.

Retiring Chamber Board Member: Steve Nichols, High Country Beverage (2014- 2017)

2017 Local Legislative Affairs Committee (LLAC) Chair: Brian Mannlein.

The annual dinner attracted a record crowd of more than 650 people, according to David May, president and CEO of the chamber.