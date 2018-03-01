Business groups suggest alternative roadway funding proposal

DENVER — Several business groups will ask the Legislature to consider a different way to increase funding for highways.

According to a report in the Denver Business Journal, the group will ask for increases in vehicle registration fees and a new fee on electric vehicles — which don’t pay the gasoline taxes that traditionally fund highways — instead of the increase in sales taxes already proposed by the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce.

The coalition of business organizations includes Colorado Concern, the Colorado Motor Carriers Association and the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Corp.

The Legislature again this year is considering how to step up state transportation funding. Repair and new construction needs far exceed revenue available through existing sources. Disagreements between Democrats and Republicans have derailed solutions proposed in previous years.