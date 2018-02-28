Liberty Media makes move to buy iHeart shares

The owner of hundreds of radio stations across the country, iHeart Media Inc., has a Colorado suitor that could end up as the owner.

The Denver Business Journal reported that Liberty Media wants to buy 40 percent of iHeart and gain more control if the company files for reorganization.

Sponsored Content

Using Business as a Force for Good

Real estate can be a force for good, and that’s exactly what real estate developer, Brinkman, is trying to do with their recent achievement of B Corp Certification. After over a year of rigorous testing of their social and environmental practices, Brinkman earned certification last week. Read More

Liberty, the cable television company, is based in Douglas County. The move would make the cable giant also a giant in the radio business, both over the air and online.

iHeart is based in Texas but operates stations in Colorado, including KOA in Denver.