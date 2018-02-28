Kaiser to build second clinic in Pueblo

PUEBLO — Kaiser Permanente will build a 8,200 square foot clinic in south Pueblo. It broke ground Tuesday.

The clinic will be located at Acero Avenue and Pueblo Boulevard in the south part of the city. According to a report in the Pueblo Chieftain, the clinic will offer primary and specialty care, lab work and pharmacy services.

The Chieftain reported that construction will take about a year with anticipated opening in March 2019. The clinic will be Kaiser’s second facility in Pueblo.