Hotel industry moves into slower growth phase

GREELEY — The hospitality industry — hotels in particular — no longer generates growth rates of 4 percent and 5 percent a year, but the industry is stable and there are still opportunities for savvy developers.

Jason Newcomer, vice president of hospitality development for developer McWhinney Real Estate Services Inc., told the Northern Colorado Commercial Association of Realtors on Wednesday that the high growth stage for the industry is over for now with expected growth rates being in the 1 percent and 3 percent range for now.

“There are tailwinds for hospitality with everything happening in this area,” Newcomer said, referencing the popularity of Rocky Mountain National Park and the growth of commercial development, which supports development of hotels and restaurants.

Those tailwinds fall into three major trends, he said.

A focus on local — Newcomer said that hotel and restaurant developers are no longer looking at cookie-cutter projects but instead are finding ways to make their projects local and unique.

Technology — With technology taking every industry by storm, the challenge in hospitality is not to replace the personal touch with technology but to use technology to enhance the experience. He said mobile check-in is a new development, whereby “people arriving in their Uber can check in and download their room access onto their phone.” Hotels are also providing phone apps to permit guests to open the blinds with their phones or stream content onto their in-room televisions from their phones. “Incredibly strong Internet is needed, which for us means fiber not CAT5.” Hotels are also using technology to send mini surveys to guests while they are still on the property so that issues can be addressed before they depart.

Laid back designs — Guests want hotels to be refined and elegant but also comfortable enough to make casual apparel suitable. Rooms are getting smaller and gathering spaces in the hotel are getting larger, because guests aren’t spending as much time in their rooms but instead like to interact with other guests or work from common areas off the lobby.

McWhinney has two current or recent hospitality projects in Northern Colorado. The Elizabeth Hotel in downtown Fort Collins opened in December and employs the strategies that Newcomer outlined in his presentation. The Elizabeth was a $50 million project.

The company is also developing the Centerra-based Courtyard by Marriott, which is a $21 million addition to the Loveland retail and office development near U.S. Highway 34 and Interstate 25.

Newcomer said the window for development of hotels may be closing because high land prices and construction costs are squeezing the profit out of projects for developers. McWhinney, he said, is getting more picky about projects it is willing to take on. “Instead of acting on one out of 20 deals, it’s more like one out of 30 deals,” he said. The company looks for projects that they want to keep in their portfolio for 25 years instead of turning them over more quickly.