Heska Corp. reports 4Q loss but manages profit for full year

LOVELAND — Heska Corp. (Nasdaq: HSKA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.1 million for its fourth quarter, but ended 2017 with a profit of $9.9 million
The Loveland-based provider of veterinary diagnostic products reported revenue of $29.7 million for the quarter that ended Dec. 31., down from $33.1 million for the same quarter a year ago. Revenue for 2017 was $105.2 million, down from $107.4 million in 2016.
Kevin Wilson, Heska’s chief executive and president, said the company “outperformed” in its key blood-diagnostics lines, but fell short in imaging revenue.
The company said in its earnings report that veterinary market indicators continue to point toward broad-based growth in 2018, led by the diagnostics segment served by Heska.
Industry estimates of 5 percent veterinary hospital growth and 7 percent veterinary hospital diagnostics growth appear to be intact as 2018 begins.
