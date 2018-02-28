Home » Industry News » Technology

Heska Corp. reports 4Q loss but manages profit for full year

By Doug Storum — 

LOVELAND — Heska Corp. (Nasdaq: HSKA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.1 million for its fourth quarter, but ended 2017 with a profit of $9.9 million

The Loveland-based provider of veterinary diagnostic products reported revenue of $29.7 million for the quarter that ended Dec. 31., down from $33.1 million for the same quarter a year ago. Revenue for 2017 was $105.2 million, down from $107.4 million in 2016.

Kevin Wilson, Heska’s chief executive and president, said the company “outperformed” in its key blood-diagnostics lines, but fell short in imaging revenue.

The company said in its earnings report that veterinary market indicators continue to point toward broad-based growth in 2018, led by the diagnostics segment served by Heska.

Industry estimates of 5 percent veterinary hospital growth and 7 percent veterinary hospital diagnostics growth appear to be intact as 2018 begins.  

 

 



 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>