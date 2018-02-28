Flagstaff House receives two major quality awards

BOULDER — The Flagstaff House restaurant, long a dining destination in Boulder, has received two recognitions for quality of its food and service.

The restaurant earned its 40th consecutive Forbes Travel Guide Four Star rating and AAA Four Diamond status for the 29th year in a row.

Flagstaff House is owned by the Monette family, including Don Monette and his sons Scott and Mark. The restaurant’s French American cuisine coupled with the views from the mountain destination have received other recognitions over the year, too. Executive Chef/Partner Chris Royster is a past recipient of Zagat’s 30 Under 30 award and was crowned one of Food Network’s Chopped Champions in 2016, according to information provided by the restaurant. He will join Adam Monette, general manager/partner and third-generation Flagstaff House family member, to receive the Forbes Travel Guide award at the Luxury Summit this week in California.

“We are honored to be recognized as a Four Diamond and Four Star restaurant,” said Adam Monette in a prepared statement. “At Flagstaff House, we strive to make every meal feel like a truly authentic Colorado experience for our guests, from the very first moment they enter our restaurant, and we do that a variety of ways with innovative menu features, unique mountain and city views, and, of course, a continued commitment to providing exceptional service each and every time.”

The Forbes Travel Guide rating notes Flagstaff House is “easily one of the most amazing spots to watch the sunset” in the world. It also highlights the restaurant’s award-winning wine list of more than 3,800 selections that guests can navigate using a state-of-the-art tablet system, along with the personal attention of a team of sommeliers. Flagstaff House has won Wine Spectator’s Grand Award every year since 1983.