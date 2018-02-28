Clovis Oncology incurs $364 million loss in 2017

BOULDER — Clovis Oncology Inc. reported a loss of $51.9 million for its fourth quarter and a loss of $346.4 million for the year that ended Dec. 31.

The Boulder-based pharmaceutical company continues to work on developing several drugs to treat cancer.

Clovis (Nasdaq: CLVS) reported revenue of $17 million for its fourth quarter that ended Dec. 31, and $55.5 million for 2017, in its earnings report released Monday.

The net loss for the year included a charge of $105.5 million related to the portion of a legal settlement that was paid in Clovis common stock.

Clovis had $563.7 million in cash, cash equivalents and available-for-sale securities as of Dec. 31. The report said cash used in operating activities was $65.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2017 and $260.9 million for the year.