Boulder’s electric utility point person submits resignation

BOULDER — Heather Bailey, a city of Boulder employee key to the city’s effort to form a city-run electrical utility, will leave her position for a chief-of-staff position with Austin Energy in Austin, Texas.

Bailey is executive director of energy strategy and electric utility development for the city of Boulder. Her resignation is effective April 27, 2018.

Sponsored Content

Using Business as a Force for Good

Real estate can be a force for good, and that’s exactly what real estate developer, Brinkman, is trying to do with their recent achievement of B Corp Certification. After over a year of rigorous testing of their social and environmental practices, Brinkman earned certification last week. Read More

“Boulder’s efforts to create its own electric utility are moving forward thanks to the support and efforts of the community, city council, and extremely dedicated staff,” said Boulder City Manager Jane Brautigam in a prepared statement. “I’m excited about our future, even as I make the difficult announcement that we will have a transition in leadership later this spring. Heather has positioned the city well to continue exploring municipalization with a highly skilled team of staff experts and community advisors. In the coming months, the city will assess the skills needed for the next phase of municipalization and the best path forward to serve our community.”

During Bailey’s tenure with Boulder, the electric utility team established the city’s metrics for the formation of the utility, created a financial modeling tool, developed key relationships with community members and legislators, and contributed to the city’s climate goals, Brautigam said. Bailey also led the city’s efforts to address numerous matters in the Public Utilities Commission, including the historic 2017 decision to allow Boulder to separate from Public Service Co. of Colorado.

Information about Boulder’s municipal utility project can be found at www.bouldercolorado.gov/energy-future.