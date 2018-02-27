Topshelf Printers constructing second building in Greeley

GREELEY — Topshelf Printers, an embroidery and screen-printing shop, is adding a second building to its operations in Greeley, nearly doubling its space.

Topshelf, owned by Blake Burroughs, Mitch Burroughs and Dan Freismuth, are having a 25,000-square-foot building constructed directly south of its existing 26,000-square-foot building at 8057 20th St.

Sponsored Content

Using Business as a Force for Good

Real estate can be a force for good, and that’s exactly what real estate developer, Brinkman, is trying to do with their recent achievement of B Corp Certification. After over a year of rigorous testing of their social and environmental practices, Brinkman earned certification last week. Read More

Blake Burroughs said the new building will contain about 3,000 square feet of office space, room for a couple more printing machines, and the majority of the building will be used as a fulfillment center for its printed products.

Blake Burroughs and Freismuth founded Topshelf in Fort Collins in 2010, and moved from 10,000 square feet there to the 26,000-square-foot building in Greeley in 2014.

“We are doing this to keep pace with our growth, as the industry is changing to more corporate and online stores,” Burroughs said. “We want to be our customers’ one-stop shop. The new building will allow us to eliminate sending our products to other fulfillment centers.”

Topshelf has about 75 employees. Burroughs said he doesn’t expect to add too many more jobs because of the expansion. “This crew is pretty solid,” he said.

The company operates seven automatic presses that can produce 30,000 imprinted products a day. Its embroidery machines have 55 heads. An embroidery head is a portion of the embroidery machine that produces the embroidered design on an item. It consists of thread, needles, bobbin and various other parts. The expansion will allow the company to add another 12 to 16 heads of embroidery, Burroughs said.

The company wants to accommodate customers of all sizes. “Last June we added five sales positions to serve customers in Northern Colorado,” Burroughs said

The building will cost between $1.7 million and $2 million to construct on land owned by Blake’s father, Mitch, who purchased the original building and adjoining property in 2014. Blake Burroughs said the ownership of the property is in the process of being transferred to Aspen Leaf Square LLC, owned by both Burroughses and Freismuth.