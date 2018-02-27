Scaled Agile celebrates expansion, growth with open house

BOULDER — Scaled Agile Inc., the institution behind the Scaled Agile Framework for scaling enterprises, has been flying under the radar since its inception in 2011.

But now, the growing company, which provides the training and management of the framework, is taking a moment to celebrate its growth and expansion into new offices at 5400 Airport Road in Boulder through an open house on Tuesday.

“We don’t spend a lot of time dwelling on our accomplishments,” said Dean Leffingwell, co-founder and chief methodologist for Scaled Agile. “But when we moved to an office that’s 7,000 square feet, it took a moment to realize five years ago we were in an office above my garage. We recently made a significant contribution to the Boulder Community Foundation. We’re going to stop and drink a glass of champagne, appreciate Boulder and let them know we do a good job here.”

In addition to the Community Foundation, Scaled Agile has also been involved in the local community as a longtime member of Pledge 1%.

Scaled Agile Inc. helps enterprise companies adopt the Scaled Agile Framework, a methodology for large software-driven companies, which today is nearly every large business, to meet their goals while remaining agile. It uses a principle similar to the lean manufacturing system, but adopted for software development. The Scaled Agile Framework is free and available to the public online, but Scaled Agile Inc. offers courses, training and advise on how to implement it for specific businesses. The Framework, or SAFe, is used internationally.

Now Scaled Agile Inc. is growing, with plans to hire 20 positions across the board in the next 12 months.

Leffingwell said the company has been able to gain its renown because of its focus on the customer.

“I worry a lot about the culture of a company,” he said. “But one of our stakeholders is the customer. If we worry about what our customer needs to be successful, that’s a solid culture. There’s a lot of talk about why people buy your product or solution and that you need solid marketing people to tell your story. But when your stuff works, your customers benefit and your business grows. People get better results with SAFe. And we’re winning because our customers are winning.”