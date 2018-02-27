Prima-Temp names new CEO, VP of operations

BOULDER — Prima-Temp, the Boulder company that has patented wireless, continuous core-body temperature monitoring for use in health care, has named a new chief executive officer.

Alene A. Campbell, the new CEO, will be charged with leading the effort to scale up and launch the company’s PRIYA fertility sensor with an international partner, Gedeon Richter LLC. Campbell, who has an MBA from the University of California at Berkeley, has 35 years experience in the biotech and medical-technology industries.

“After nearly three years helping Prima-Temp bring this technology into reality, I am pleased to join as CEO,” said Campbell in a prepared statement. “As we gear up to launch the revolutionary PRIYA fertility system this year internationally with Gedeon Richter, we are bringing on a strong operational team led by our new vice president of operations, Carrie Kellman, recently of Kindara.”

Kellman has an MBA from the Leeds School of Business at the University of Colorado Boulder. She is on the board of the CU Women’s Council.

Prima-Temp is the first U.S.-based company to offer a sensor that continuously measures true core body temperature. The device permits women to determine their fertile window without having to actively collect data. This sensor wirelessly and passively tracks a woman’s core body temperature, detecting the subtle changes that occur before ovulation, then sends an alert to her smartphone when she is most fertile, according to information from the company. The device helps couples who are trying to conceive to exhaust natural solutions before engaging in expensive infertility treatments, the company said.

Gedeon Richter, a leader in women’s health, completed a licensing and distribution agreement with Prima-Temp to commercialize the technology globally outside of the United States and Canada.