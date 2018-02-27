Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

Lawsuit contends DIA brewery contract suspicious

By BizWest Staff — 

DENVER — A Colorado-based craft brewery claims that Denver International Airport ignored its own criteria for awarding a contract to a microbrewery at the airport in order to award the contract to an untested out-of-state company.

The state brewery also claims that former airport officials were bribed in the deal, according to a report in BusinessDen.

A suit has been brought by DIA Brewing Co. LLC, which is affiliated with Wynkoop Brewery. MCE-DIA, a Michigan company, was awarded the contract for a Colorado-style brew pub at the airport about two years ago.

 



 

