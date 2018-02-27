Larimer to permit Coulson gravel operation

JOHNSTOWN — Larimer County will permit Coulson Excavating to mine gravel in the midst of a housing development east of Interstate 25.

The gravel mining company purchased the site for the gravel mine years ago, before the neighborhood, Thompson River Ranch, developed to the extent that it since has. When it made its plans known, the neighborhood, now with about 1,000 homes, erupted in objection. Some of the homeowners in the neighborhood claim that they were not aware of the potential for mining near their property.

The county has been considering the issue for several months. Commissioners made a rare field trip to the site as a full board to view the issue first hand. Monday’s hearing, according to a report in the Reporter-Herald, lasted about four hours with residents speaking to impacts and Coulson laying out what it will do to mitigate the impacts. In the end, the board voted 2-1 to approve the mining operation.