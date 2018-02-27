Fort Collins councilman appeals decision permitting river hotel

FORT COLLINS — A member of the Fort Collins City Council has appealed the decision of an administrative hearing officer that gave a green light to a new hotel on the banks of the Poudre River.

According to the Coloradoan, council member Ross Cunniff appealed the decision. The hearing officer had approved the Spirit of the River hotel with conditions to help protect river habitat.

Cunniff has raised issues with the hotel’s compliance with the city’s land use code. He believes the hotel is too close to the river and too tall to fit within city height restrictions.