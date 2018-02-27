Blue Moose hummus is now certified organic

BOULDER — Snack manufacturer Blue Moose of Boulder has been certified as organic under USDA rules.

The company’s hummus line has received the certification.

“Receiving USDA Organic Certification is a very proud moment for our company,” said Tenley Satre, president of Blue Moose, in a prepared statement. “We’ve always prided ourselves on using high-quality, all-natural ingredients in our hummus and this certification reaffirms our dedication to that.”

The company’s hummus is a hand-crafted alternative, the company said, and now it is certified organic and non-GMO project verified.

Blue Moose’s USDA Organic products include: Original Hummus, Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, Roasted Garlic Hummus, Green Chile Hummus, Lime & Black Bean Hummus and Lemon Turmeric Hummus. The company will begin shipping it’s organic hummus in March.