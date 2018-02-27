Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

Aspen City Market embarks on composting

By BizWest Staff — 

ASPEN — City Market stores in Aspen and the Roaring Fork valley have embarked on a composting diversion to reduce the amount of waste sent to the landfill. In just a few weeks, they’ve diverted 3,000 pounds from the landfill.

The Aspen Times reported that employees took up the challenge when they learned of the need to reduce the amount of waste heading to the landfill, which has about eight years of life remaining before another site will need to be found.

Stores in other communities in the valley and along Interstate 70 are also participating. A contractor picks up the waste about three times a week.

 



 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>