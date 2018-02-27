Aspen City Market embarks on composting

ASPEN — City Market stores in Aspen and the Roaring Fork valley have embarked on a composting diversion to reduce the amount of waste sent to the landfill. In just a few weeks, they’ve diverted 3,000 pounds from the landfill.

The Aspen Times reported that employees took up the challenge when they learned of the need to reduce the amount of waste heading to the landfill, which has about eight years of life remaining before another site will need to be found.

Sponsored Content

Using Business as a Force for Good

Real estate can be a force for good, and that’s exactly what real estate developer, Brinkman, is trying to do with their recent achievement of B Corp Certification. After over a year of rigorous testing of their social and environmental practices, Brinkman earned certification last week. Read More

Stores in other communities in the valley and along Interstate 70 are also participating. A contractor picks up the waste about three times a week.