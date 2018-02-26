McWhinney plans a Denver multi-use building

DENVER — McWhinney, the Loveland-based company with operations in Denver, has submitted plans to build a 16-story building in the RiNo district.

According to a report in BusinessDen, the company proposes to build the structure on slightly under an acre of land at 1420 E. 39th St. The building would contain residential units, retail space and office space. Underground parking is proposed.

The property is currently owned by a non-profit and no contract is in place, according to the business website.