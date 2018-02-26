Longmont bar makes Great American Beers Bars list

LONGMONT — Samples restaurant and bar, located at 370 Main St. in Longmont, has made the list of the 50 top beer bars in the United States.

The Great American Beers Bars list, compiled by CraftBeer.com, the website of the Brewers Association, includes names of a beer bar from each state as nominated by readers of the website. Nominators were asked to complete a survey about what makes the nominated bar great, including atmosphere, staff, beer selection and special events. More than 7,700 votes were cast.

The Brewers Association, a nonprofit organization, represents the more than 6,000 small and independent craft brewers around the country.

Samples was established in 2015 by Mark and Carmen Samples. It includes a rooftop bar and downstairs restaurant. The bar serves a selection of local craft beers. Mark Samples got his start in the beer industry in Boston, followed by France and then Left Hand Brewery in Longmont.

The bar, like other businesses that the couple owns, provides employment opportunities for intellectually and developmentally challenged individuals. Samples has been featured on a Diners, Drive Ins & Dives episode on the Food Network.

“CraftBeer.com readers have an extensive level of insight on what makes a beer bar truly stand out,” said Jess Baker, editor-in-chief of CraftBeer.com. “The Great American Beers Bars, selected by nearly 8,000 individual nominations, are each stewards of quality craft beer and beer service. These outstanding beer bars, taprooms and brewpubs introduce their customers to new and exciting beer experiences, and have been integral to the success of the independent craft brewing movement.”