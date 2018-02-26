La Plata manufacturers consider forming alliance

DURANGO — Small manufacturers in Durango and La Plata County are joining forces to create a manufacturing alliance that will help to build on opportunities in the region.

According to a report in the Durango Herald, several manufacturers including StoneAge Waterblast Tools and Ska Brewing Co., gathered last week to lay the foundation for such a business-to-business alliance.

Sponsored Content

Using Business as a Force for Good

Real estate can be a force for good, and that’s exactly what real estate developer, Brinkman, is trying to do with their recent achievement of B Corp Certification. After over a year of rigorous testing of their social and environmental practices, Brinkman earned certification last week. Read More

An alliance could help existing manufacturers jointly bid on contracts that a company by itself would be too small to win and set the groundwork for companies to share resources when it makes sense.