La Plata manufacturers consider forming alliance

By BizWest Staff 

DURANGO — Small manufacturers in Durango and La Plata County are joining forces to create a manufacturing alliance that will help to build on opportunities in the region.

According to a report in the Durango Herald, several manufacturers including StoneAge Waterblast Tools and Ska Brewing Co., gathered last week to lay the foundation for such a business-to-business alliance.

An alliance could help existing manufacturers jointly bid on contracts that a company by itself would be too small to win and set the groundwork for companies to share resources when it makes sense.

 



 

