Google readies second phase of Boulder expansion

BOULDER — Google Boulder soon will begin construction on Phase II of its new campus, providing enough room for the company to grow to 1,500 employees at the location.

Google in December opened Phase I of the project near 30th and Pearl streets and currently employs more than 800 in the two, 100,000-square-foot buildings. The second phase would add a third building, also at 100,000 square feet.

Greg Stackhouse, a Google real estate project executive, said construction on the project was imminent but awaiting an easement from neighboring Target, located at 2800 Pearl St. Construction is expected to be completed in late 2019.

An update of the second phase of Google’s Boulder expansion came during a tour of the property after the announcement of a $125,000 grant to Impact on Education.

Stackhouse and Scott Green, engineering site director for Google Boulder, also said that the company intends to retain its leases on properties at 26th and Pearl streets “for now.” But it’s unclear whether Google will expand beyond the capacity of 1,500 employees at the 30th and Pearl location.

The company — and its parent — Alphabet Inc. — certainly have the capacity to do so.

Google also leases space at 2525 28th St., occupied by fellow Alphabet Inc. company Nest, which makes smart-home devices such as thermostats, cameras and smoke alarms.

Google a year ago leased 30,000 square feet at 3333 Walnut St. That space houses gTech, or Google Technical Services, which provides technical expertise to partners using Google products.

Green told an audience of media, Impact on Education officials and Boulder Valley School District officials that the company intends to continue to support nonprofits.

Although Google’s expansion in Boulder generated some controversy, with some residents fearing increased traffic and competition for coveted housing, Green noted that the company has been growing in Boulder since its 2006 acquisition of SketchUp developer @Last Software.

“Google isn’t coming to Boulder. We’ve been growing in Boulder for the last 12 years,” Green said.