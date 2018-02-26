Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

Anadarko plans major drill operation at Dacono

By Ken Amundson — 

DACONO — Anadarko Petroleum plans development of 73 wells on four parcels totalling about 500 acres at Dacono that will reduce the town’s developable land by 16 percent.

Dacono is currently negotiating an operator agreement with the oil and gas company. The company’s drilling is anticipated to occur over the next 10 years.

The company, according to a report in the Longmont Times-Call, has committed to working with the community to reduce impacts from the oil and gas extraction activity.  



 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>